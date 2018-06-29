Osage Beach Police Search for Two Connected to Boat Robberies

OSAGE BEACH - Osage Beach Police are searching for two people connected to multiple boat robberies.

Police say the suspects Angela Parker and James Robbers are traveling from hotel to hotel in a white Kia sedan. There is possibly a white male with blonde hair traveling with them.

If you have any information, the police ask you to contact the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-302-2010.