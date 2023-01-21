OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department is currently investigating a disturbance that resulted in the death of one subject and one other subject injured.
Officers were dispatched to Sunset drive at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Friday, January 20 to respond to a shooting. Police found one subject in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. They were treated on the scene and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Another individual also suffering from gunshot wounds was found and treated at the scene. They were shortly after transported to a hospital.
Osage Beach Police along with multiple other agencies are continuing to investigate this case.
KOMU 8 News will update this story as details are made known.