Osage Caviar Makes a Splash

Jim Kahrs began raising minnows more than 50 years ago. His sons now run his business and have expanded it to include catfish, black crappie, bluegill sunfish and largemouth bass. It's the endangered paddlefish, however, that is getting all the attention.



"It's exploded also to the point where we have a hard time servicing it cause it is such a high-demand item," said Pete Kahrs, Osage Catfisheries.



A U.S. ban against beluga caviar taken from the Caspian and Black Sea is part of the reason.



"There's a huge void. Now the belgua, of course, is a very high-end product," said Steve Kahrs, Osage Catfisheries. "You're looking at a product that can go anywhere from $150 to $1500 an ounce."



Pete Kahrs says paddlefish caviar is considered a less expensive alternative. Osage Catfisheries is the only company in the U.S. with a permit to ship paddlefish caviar, fertilized eggs and meat products around the world.



L'Osage Caviar is only available seasonally in the late fall and early spring. It sells for 35-dollars an ounce, and the company is currently sold out for the rest of the year.