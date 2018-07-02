Osage Co. Sheriff Michael Dixon charged with unlawful use of a weapon

BOONE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon consumed alcoholic beverages at a bar located on North 2nd Street and then was seen pointing a gun at a male subject, according to the probable cause statement released Thursday.

The Boone County prosecutor charged Dixon with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated Wednesday after accusations of misconduct at a Hartsburg bar last month.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Dixon at 2:25 p.m. and Boone County prosecutors formally charged him later in the afternoon.

The department said Dixon was intoxicated and handling a loaded handgun in a negligent manner while inside the Hitching Post bar in Hartsburg on March 5.

Dixon pleaded guilty in 2014 to harassing a Belle police officer in 2013. Dixon kept his job as sheriff, but lost his peace officer's license and was placed on probation. Dixon was accused of fondling the Belle officer with a flashlight and making repeated sexually suggestive phone calls to her.

Dixon was on probation following the harassment and was ordered not to drink alcohol or have any contact with the victim. He was also ordered to receive drug and alcohol treatment and was not allowed in a bar unless for his job. If he violated probation, he could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Dixon was booked on the latest charges at the Boone County Detention Facility but was released after posting $4,500 bond.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said it cannot comment on any further possible state action regarding Dixon. His arraignment is scheduled for May 2.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Dixon for comment but he did not immediately respond.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the formal charges against Michael Dixon.]