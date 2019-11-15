Osage County Burglary Suspects in Custody

HOLTS SUMMIT - Two suspects for a string of burglaries in Osage County were back custody in Wednesday in Callaway and Osage Counties.

Authorities originally arrested Tuan A. Nguyen, 39, and Kathryn A. Zavoral, 24, for burglary on March 21. They then posted bond and were released.

Authorities said after further investigation and the discovery of more information, a warrant was issued for multiple other counts of burglary.

Callaway County authorities were alerted to Nguyen's warrant Tuesday evening, according to Chief Deputy Rob Relford. Relford said that when Callaway authorities arrived at Zavoral's residence, she was uncooperative on the whereabouts of Nguyen.

Nguyen was caught a short time later trying to exit the back door of the residence and was taken into custody.

Nguyen is being held in the Osage County Jail on eight felony counts of burglary and stealing on a no bond warrant, and Zavoral was being held in Callaway County pending the filing of formal charges.