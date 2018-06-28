Osage County Commission waiting for Sheriff Michael Dixon's resignation

OSAGE COUNTY - An Osage County commissioner said he cannot remember how many times the commission has asked Sheriff Michael Dixon to resign.

Dave Dudenhoeffer said the commission planned to ask Dixon to formally resign, again, at its meeting on Tuesday morning, but Dixon did not show up.

"The sheriff was supposed to be here inevitably because the press is all here," he said.

Dudenhoeffer said the commission has emailed Dixon and visited his office to try to contact him.

"We even sent him a registered letter one of the other times," he said.

Dudenhoffer said Dixon was not at work when the commission visited Thursday.

"We don't know if he's working," he said. "He don't have to I guess. He's an elected official, so as long as his job is done. I think everything is still being taken care of over there. And our 911, I know our emergency operations are still operational and everybody is still covering the county."

Dudenhoeffer said there is nothing else the commission can do, besides continue to ask Dixon to resign, unless a peace officer's group pulls his license.

"Otherwise he is an elected official and he can do what he wants," Dudenhoeffer said.

Recently, Dixon was accused of being drunk and waving around a loaded handgun at the Hitching Post bar in Hartsburg. Dixon was on probation at the time after he pleaded guilty to harassing a Belle police officer in 2014. Probation terms said Dixon could not be at a bar or consume alcohol.