Osage County Deputies Find Meth, Arrest Three Near Freeburg

FREEBURG - Osage County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people Saturday for possession of drugs and weapons.

Deputies arrested Barry Welschmeyer, 47; Jennifer Lane, 26; and Desiree Yarnall, 26; at a home near Freeburg while executing an arrest warrant for Welschmeyer. The Osage Sheriff's department said all three suspects are convicted felons and have previous drug and weapons charges.

Sheriff Michael Dixon said deputies arrived at the home on County Road 634 in the early hours of Saturday. There, Dixon said they found crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and several firearms.

Deputies arrested Welschmeyer, a Freeburg resident, for new charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the charges from the initial warrant. Deputies arrested Lane and Yarnall, both Rolla residents, for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies took the three suspects to Osage County Jail.