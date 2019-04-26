Osage County Sheriff Court Hearing Friday

OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon is expected to be in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a hearing.

He is being accused of four misdemeanors and a felony.

The four misdemeanors include sexual misconduct in the first degree, assault in the third degree, harassment and stalking. The felony charge is for operating a four-wheeler without permission.

The four-wheeler belonged to the victim's fiancé.

According to court documents, On June 24th, Dixon used a flashlight to touch the victim, a Belle police officer named Courtney Mahaney, between her legs and up her back.

Two days later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol released a statement saying Dixon tried repeatedly to find the victim at her house and by phone.