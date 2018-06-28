Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon resigns

OSAGE COUNTY – The Osage County Clerk confirms Sheriff Michael Dixon resigned due to being accused of being drunk with a loaded gun at a bar. Osage County Commissioner Dave Dudenhoeffer said Dixon offered to resign as sheriff the night of May 26.

In March 2016 the Boone County Sheriff's Department began an investigation. April 6 Dixon was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after deputies said he waved around a loaded gun in negligent manner at The Hitching Post bar in Hartsburg.

In 2014, Dixon pleaded guilty for harassing a Belle police officer with a flashlight and making several sexual phone calls in 2013. Although Dixon kept his position as sheriff, he lost his peace officer’s license and was placed on probation.

The Osage County Clerk said Ron Dishman will take over as interim sheriff and an election will be held November 8 to elect a new sheriff.