Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon under investigation in Boone County

Dixon appears on KOMU 8 News prior to being charged in 2013 with harassment.

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Friday it is investigating Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon for activities that occurred within the county in March. Major Tom Reddin said the case was ongoing and the department could not release further details.

When complete, Reddin said, the investigative reports will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for review and any potential further action.

Dixon pleaded guilty in 2014 to harassing a Belle police officer in 2013. Dixon kept his job as sheriff, but lost his peace officer's license and was placed on probation. Dixon was accused of fondling the Belle officer with a flashlight and making repeated sexually suggestive phone calls to her.

Dixon did not respond to KOMU 8 News' immediate request for comment Friday.