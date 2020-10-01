Osage County Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Harassing Police Officer

ST. LOUIS - Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Court Tuesday to harassing a Belle Police officer.

Prosecutors said Dixon's other charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, sexual misconduct, assault and stalking were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to the harassment charge, which is a misdemeanor.

In court, Dixon admitted to making repeated phone calls to Courtney Mahaney and making contact in sexual nature over an eight month period from October 2012 to June 2013. According to court documents, on June 24, 2013, Dixon used a flashlight to touch the victim between her legs and up her back. Two days later the Missouri State Highway Patrol released a statement saying Dixon tried to repeatedly find the victim at her house and by phone.

Dixon will be required to serve two years supervised probation and is ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He is also required to receive alcohol and drug treatment, complete a sexual harassment training course and is not allowed to consume any alcohol or be in a bar unless required by his job. If he violates his probation, Dixon could be sentenced to up to one year in jail and could face up to a $1,000 fine.

Prosecuting attorney John Beger said "this is a just result and the victims are satisfied with the outcome."

He said he could not speculate as to whether Dixon would keep his job as Osage County Sheriff.