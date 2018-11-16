Osage County Sheriff Search Discovers Controlled Substances

OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State High Way Patrol executed a search warrant Saturday night on Long Horn Lane near Bland, Mo. in Osage County. The search discovered approximately 110 grams of suspected marijuana in brick form and prescription narcotics.

Officers arrested Tom Cartwright, 56, of Belle, Missouri, on two felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor count of Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cartwright posted the $25,000 bond on Sunday and was released. A second subject was also taken into custody and released from the Osage County Jail pending misdemeanor drug charges.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, and the Belle Police Department also assisted with the search.