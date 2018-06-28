Osage County Sheriff Seizes Marijuana

OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage County Sheriff's Department confiscated marijuana plants Friday. The plants were growing on a farm in northern Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Army National Guard assisted deputies in the search and seizure.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, Detective Chris Wolfe observed what he believed to be marijuana plants from the air. He gave deputies on the ground directions to the plants. Chief Deputy Rob Relford also stated that "deputies returned in an attempt to locate the owners of the residence at the seizure site."

Deputies discovered components used in methamphetamine in the bed of a truck parked at the residence. They also recovered stolen property from a previously reported burglary in Osage County. The sheriff's department said this is an ongoing investigation.