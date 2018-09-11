Osage County student arrested for bringing gun, marijuana to school

LINN - Osage County authorities arrested a teenager on Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun and marijuana onto school property.

Prosecutors charged Zachary Thoenen, 17, on Tuesday with unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana.

According to court documents, a student Osage County R-II high school told the principal Thoenen had a gun in his car. A deputy talked to Thoenen, who consented to a search of the car.

The deputy said he found he found an unloaded shotgun in the trunk, a container of rum, glass smoking pipes, a grinder for marijuana and a safe. Inside the safe, the deputy found marijuana, plastic baggies, a pipe, and air freshener.

On Wednesday, a judge allowed Thoenen to be released from jail on his own recognizance, but ordered him to be confined to his home with an ankle monitor. Thoenen will only be allowed to leave home to attend school, work, or prearranged doctor's visits.