Osage man arrested after warrant leads to marijuana bust

LINN - Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon released a statement on Tuesday stating that the Osage County Sheriff's Office executed a drug-related search warrant at 44 Osage County Road 810 in Linn.

During the execution of the warrant, deputies found 10 marijuana plants, one processed marijuana plant, an estimated two pounds of processed marijuana, items used in the consumption and distribution of marijuana, items related to the cultivation and production of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office arrested Kenneth Leon VanLoo, 55, of Linn, and charged him with manufacturing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, which is a felony.

VanLoo was booked into the Osage County Jail and bond was set at $15,000.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group assisted the Osage County Sheriff's Office.