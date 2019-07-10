Osage River reopened for recreational boating

OSAGE- The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it reopened the last stretch of the Osage River on Monday afternoon. The river was closed from the Missouri River to Lock and Dam #1 due to high water.

The patrol’s Water Patrol Division determined the water level dropped enough to allow safe recreational traffic, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Although the river is now completely open, boaters should avoid creating wakes in areas still experiencing high water conditions. Boaters should also be alert for floating debris.