Osage School Bus Involved in Accident

LAKE OZARK - A school bus carrying 11 students was involved in a three-vehicle accident at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Bagnell Dam Blvd. near Baxter's Bar and Grill. The bus, which was en route to to Mills Elementary School, was hit in the rear by one of the other vehicles.

According to the Lake Ozark Police Department, no serious injuries were reported. The accident is currently under investigation.

Bagnell Dam Blvd. reopened to traffic at 9:00 a.m.