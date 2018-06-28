Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies

LAKE OZARK - An Osage School teacher is being charged with 1st degree statutory sodomy and a second charge of sexual contact with a student.

During an interview at the Miller County Sheriff's office, Mark Alan Edwards admitted to having inappropriate contact with students at School of the Osage.

The Miller County Sheriff's office was first notified about the allegations of misconduct against the school teacher on Wednesday.

Investigators spoke directly with the students involved to collect evidence for the case.