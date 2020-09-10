Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category

1 day 1 hour 3 minutes ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:37:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
By: Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

(AP) — In a historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting with the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday laid out sweeping eligibility reforms to the best picture category intended to encourage diversity and equitable representation on screen and off, addressing gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and disability.

The film academy has established four broad representation categories: On screen; among the crew; at the studio; and in opportunities for training and advancement in other aspects of the film’s development and release.

Each standard has detailed subcategories as well. To meet the on-screen representation standard, a film must either have at least one lead character or a significant supporting character be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, at least 30% of secondary roles must be from two underrepresented groups or the main storyline, theme or narrative must be focused on an underrepresented group. According to the academy, underrepresented groups include women, people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ+ or people with disabilities

The best picture award, which is handed out to the producers of a film, is the one category which every film academy member can vote for. Earlier this year, the South Korean film “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win the award.

All other categories will be held to their current eligibility requirements.

“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them,” said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a written statement. “We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

The second category addresses the creative leadership and crew composition of a film. In order to meet the standard a film must have either at least two leadership positions or department heads be from an underrepresented group and at least one be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group; at least six other crew be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group; or at least 30% of the film’s crew be from an underrepresented group.

The third category deals with paid internship and apprenticeship opportunities as well as training opportunities for below-the-line workers, and the fourth category addresses representation in marketing, publicity and distribution teams.

The inclusion standards form will be confidential and will not be required for best picture hopefuls for the 94th and 95th Academy Awards.

The inclusion standards were developed by a task force led by academy governors DeVon Franklin and Jim Gianopulos and in consultation with the Producers Guild of America. They also took into account diversity standards used by the British Film Institute and the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

These changes will also not affect the 93rd Academy Awards, although the academy has had to make a few alterations because of COVID-19’s effects on the movie business, including pushing the ceremony back two months to April 25, 2021 and allowing films that debuted on a streaming service to be eligible for best picture.

More News

Grid
List

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:22:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump has added 20 names to a list of potential nominees for the U.S. Supreme... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:03:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
COLUMBIA - The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:13:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
COLUMBIA - C.R.O.P or, Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty, is hosting their annual walk to end hunger, but with some... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Substitute teachers face uphill battle
Substitute teachers face uphill battle
COLUMBIA- Substitute teachers in mid-Missouri are another one of the many groups struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 6:31:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
SAN FRANCISCO — Parts of the West Coast woke up Wednesday to orange skies, an ominous effect of rapidly spreading... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
COLUMBIA - A new White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommends closing Missouri bars and requiring masks in Missouri's metro... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:23:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
FULTON- Most people have made adjustments to their daily schedules since the pandemic began in March. For some, that might... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
COLUMBIA - It has been almost six months since the first COVID-19 stimulus relief bill was passed. There have been... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
FULTON - A group of Westminster College students unearthed a 3,000 pound, 7-foot long triceratops skull in the Badlands of... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri farmers are hopeful increased yields and recovering prices will result in a better than expected fall... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
ASHLAND - The fifth graders at Southern Boone Elementary had an even stranger first week back than they bargained for,... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. Watch live here:... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 13 new cases
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 13 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Four local schools makes America's Healthiest Schools list
Four local schools makes America's Healthiest Schools list
JEFFERSON CITY– Four schools across the Jefferson City School District are among 517 schools nationwide to earn a spot on... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 61°
8am 61°
9am 61°
10am 61°