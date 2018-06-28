Osceola Woman Pleads Guilty in Fraud Conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A western Missouri woman has admitted to participating in a bank fraud conspiracy.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Lindsey Scott of Osceola pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Scott and an Osceola man admitted to stealing nearly $45,000 worth of checks, credit cards and other mail from business and residential mailboxes last fall in southwest Missouri. The co-defendant, David M. Riili, pleaded guilty to the charges on April 12.

A news release from the office of the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said the pair altered and forged the stolen checks. They then were cashed or deposited into Riili's bank account.

The stolen credit cards, meanwhile, were used to make unauthorized purchases.