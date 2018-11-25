OSHA investigates death of construction worker in Missouri

By: The Associated Press and Zachary Reger, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a worker was killed in a construction accident in Jefferson City.

Korey Licklider, 28, from Steelville, was killed at a construction site near the intersection of Highway 54 and Route D on Monday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release that the Booker Foundation and Flatwork LLC employee was hit by an outrigger on a concrete pump truck. An outrigger is a device used for stabilization.

The company didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press early Wednesday.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with the name of the worker who was killed, as well as the location of the construction site where the incident occurred.