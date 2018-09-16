OSHA investigating death of Warrensburg worker

KANSAS CITY - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Kansas City office said Tuesday it opened an investigation into the death of a maintenance worker.

The worker, who was employed at Stahl Specialty Company in Warrensurg, died Monday. Initial reports said the worker was troubleshooting a machine and it struck him causing fatal injuries.

OSHA said it will investigate whether the machine was locked out to prevent operation when the injury happened.

“We offer our condolences to the family on this tragic, preventable death,” said Barbara Theriot, OSHA’s Area Director in Kansas City, “Each year hundreds of workers are injured by machinery because safety procedures are not implemented.”

OSHA said it will gather evidence, interview employees and review relevant company records and documents. It could issue citations and penalties if it finds violations of OSHA standards or laws.