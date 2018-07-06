OSHA: Maintenance worker crushed to death due to company's negligence

WARRENSBURG - The results released Thursday of an investigation into the death of a maintenance worker in Warrensburg revealed the company did not follow mandatory safety procedures.

A maintenance technician was killed in February when a 4,000 pound machine part moved during repairs and crushed him. The 57-year-old employee of Stahl Specialty Company was working inside a sand core machine at a Warrensburg aluminum foundry.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the accident which occured in February 2016 and found the company did not use lockout safety devices to prevent the part from moving while the employee was inside.

“An employee who had been with the company 40 years lost his life because his employer failed to follow safety procedures to prevent machine parts from moving during maintenance,” said Todd Sieleman, the administration's acting director for the Kansas City area. “Foundries have inherent dangers and employers like Stahl Specialty need to review their safety procedures to protect workers on the job.”

The administration found a number of problems in its investigation of the company, including a failure to adequately train workers on lockout procedures, a failure to correct illegible markings on a control box and a failure to protect employees from unexpected machine movements. These proposed penalties total $105,000.

