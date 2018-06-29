Others Join Mo. Challenge of California Egg Law

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Five other states are joining Missouri's fight against a California egg law regulating the living conditions of chickens.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster last month filed a lawsuit against the measure set to take effect next year. It bars the sale of eggs produced by hens kept in cages that don't meet California's size and space requirements.

The state attorneys general contend the California law violates the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution by effectively imposing new requirements on out-of-state farmers.

The five other states joining Thursday are Nebraska, Alabama, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Iowa. Those states and Missouri produce 20 billion eggs per year, and 10 percent of that production is sold in California.

The Humane Society of the United States criticized the lawsuit, saying it wastes taxpayer dollars.