FULTON - While Columbia has more resources to help the unhoused, Fulton doesn't have many options. Our House in Fulton is one of the few resources available in the area. The organization runs two homes with one for families and children and the other for individuals.
According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, consumer prices for shelter increased 7.9% year-to-year, the largest jump in housing prices in decades. One of the key factors in that jump is an increase in rent prices.
Aaron White, vice president of the board for Our House, said higher rent prices force people into increasingly difficult positions.
"What we are seeing is that there is a disparity that is growing between income and housing costs," White said.
White said many people in Fulton are not aware that there is a homeless problem. He said other people treat the unhoused worse, assuming they aren't working as hard or spending money properly.
"So, often we stigmatize people based on the worst circumstances in their lives," White said. "The truth of the matter is, that does not define these people."
Amber Shadbolt and Thomas Kayse are two current guests at Our House along with two of their children. Both of them work, but Shadbolt said it's even harder to climb out of the hole while taking care of a family.
"It puts a real strain on me because then I can't work," Shadbolt said. "I'm not guaranteed someone's gonna be here to watch my children."
Kayse and Shadbolt both said they've been treated worse because of their housing situation.
"[People] just assume I'm this lazy person when really I'm just trying to stay in a place where I can try to keep my head above water and keep my kids," Shadbolt said.
Kayse identifies as transgender, and he said his identity can make him feel even further separated from his neighbors. "It's difficult," Kayse said. "Every day, it's a challenge."
Our House accepts donations from local food banks to help stock their kitchens. To volunteer or donate to Our House, visit their website here.