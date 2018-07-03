Our Lady of Lourdes breaks ground on new building extension

2 months 1 week 5 days ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 12:21:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Mackenzie Huck, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Assistant Principal Katie Helfer said it has been a long time coming, but Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School broke ground on a new building extension Friday.

"We started looking at this project initially in 2007 doing some listening sessions, so it has been a while," Helfer said.

Currently, the school has eight trailers that are used as classroom space. According to Helfer, the new extension will replace those trailers. It will also include classroom space, a new media center and a tornado shelter. 

Father Chris Cordes said the most important part of the new addition is the safety aspect.

"The biggest thing is the safety of not being out in single buildings," Cordes said. "Our hope is always to provide a safe, quality education that molds the whole person, with spirituality and faith being a big part of it."

Widget Ewing started teaching at the school in 1985. Since then, she's seen two other building additions at the school. She said she enjoyed Friday's groundbreaking because the school keeps growing and changing.

"When I got here in 1985, there was a new wing. Then we had another one in about 2000, and now we've got this one. It's great!" Ewing said.

Dozens showed up to the groundbreaking, and Helfer, Cordes and Ewing all agreed the community support is key to the school's success.

"It's really a community," Ewing said. "Everyone of different faiths was able to come out and back us and everyone from different parishes was able to come out as well. It really feels like a family, here, Sacred Heart and Newman."

Cordes said the he's grateful to everyone who helped the school get to this point.

"There are too many people to single out and thank," Cordes said. "But today I just want to celebrate that we're here, we've made it to this point. And we couldn't do it without everyone."

But, Cordes said the school is already thinking about the future.

"I can't wait until we have all of our students in one building," Cordes said.

Cordes said he wasn't sure how old the current trailers are, but he said they have been on the property for "quite some time." 

Helfer said the building process is expected to go quickly because the school is eager to get rid of the old trailers.

"Groundbreaking is expected to start as soon as next week, and we are slated to have it open for the 2019-2020 school year," Helfer said. 

More News

Grid
List

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may... More >>
6 minutes ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 4:54:24 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
JEFFERSON CITY - Approving the proposal for a port authority is the first step for the development of a new... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 8:22:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri cities offer reminder on when, if fireworks are allowed
Mid-Missouri cities offer reminder on when, if fireworks are allowed
COLUMBIA - With Fourth of July week here, cities are reminding people they can't just shoot off fireworks anywhere they... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
5am 74°
6am 74°
7am 75°
8am 78°