Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School - Mrs. Benson - 5th Grade

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST February 09, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

More News

Grid
List

MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
COLUMBIA - UM System president Mun Choi met with questions from faculty during an MU Faculty Council meeting Thursday, questions... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Utility bills higher this summer over last year
Utility bills higher this summer over last year
COLUMBIA- Some are noticing higher utility bills this month compared to the past few months, with even bigger increases compared... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:37:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson talks violent crime with city officials, protesters march to meet him
Gov. Parson talks violent crime with city officials, protesters march to meet him
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson met with Columbia city officials Thursday morning to discuss violent crime in the state and... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department announces plans for new station
Columbia Fire Department announces plans for new station
COLUMBIA —Columbia Fire Department officials said a new fire station will be built on the Southwest side of town in... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MU decides against outsourcing custodial work for now
MU decides against outsourcing custodial work for now
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will continue to work with the existing union of custodial workers, according to a... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia bicentennial task force to hold first meeting since the pandemic
Columbia bicentennial task force to hold first meeting since the pandemic
COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the CoMo200 Bicentennial Task Force will host its first public meeting since Feb. 27. The... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:31:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in federal court for child porn
Columbia man charged in federal court for child porn
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man has been charged in federal court for sharing child porn via Facebook messenger. Andrew... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Local school districts unveil fall plans
Local school districts unveil fall plans
NEW BLOOMFIELD — As the school year rapidly approaches, districts across mid-Missouri are beginning to release their "return to school"... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:58:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Jamaal Bowman endorses Missouri progressive Cori Bush in primary challenge to Lacy Clay
Jamaal Bowman endorses Missouri progressive Cori Bush in primary challenge to Lacy Clay
(CNN) -- Fresh off his own primary win, Jamaal Bowman on Thursday endorsed another progressive challenger, Cori Bush, in her... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:25:08 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in Continuous News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Governor Parson to visit Columbia, talk crime Thursday
Governor Parson to visit Columbia, talk crime Thursday
COLUMBIA- Governor Mike Parson will visit Columbia on Thursday. Gov. Parson will meet with Columbia leaders and law enforcement... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:12:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:09:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
COLUMBIA - Today MU faculty and staff answered questions from parents and students relating to COVID-19 and the upcoming school... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
COLUMBIA – Like most schools across the country— and world—Columbia College is adjusting its classes due to the pandemic. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
COLUMBIA — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Missouri cuts Bright Flight scholarship amount
Missouri cuts Bright Flight scholarship amount
MISSOURI – Missouri students eligible for the Bright Flight scholarship will notice a smaller award this year. The scholarship,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 76°
2am 75°
3am 74°
4am 73°