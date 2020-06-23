Our Lady of Lourdes - Mrs. Shaffer - 5th Grade

Summer camps expanding under new COVID guidelines
Summer camps expanding under new COVID guidelines
COLUMBIA — Summer camps in Boone County are already looking different this year. Boone County health officials moved into... More >>
38 minutes ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:08:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Man arrested at Osage Beach bar after selling drugs, resisting arrest
Man arrested at Osage Beach bar after selling drugs, resisting arrest
OSAGE BEACH — Osage Beach police officers responded to a disturbance at Backwater Jacks Sunday night involving several people allegedly... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:25:17 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Boone County restaurants adjust to new order
Boone County restaurants adjust to new order
COLUMBIA – Tuesday marks the start of a new, less restrictive stage in the reopening plan for Boone County. ... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:22:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson: Safety measures still needed in COVID-19 fight
Gov. Parson: Safety measures still needed in COVID-19 fight
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is on the road to recovery, but taking precautions against COVID-19 is still necessary, Gov. Mike... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 4:12:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 3:50:52 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students
New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students
COLUMBIA — Most international students will not be impacted by a new executive order limiting certain visas. On Monday,... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Cole County man pleads guilty to two charges of first-degree murder
Cole County man pleads guilty to two charges of first-degree murder
COLE COUNTY — Brandon J. Rapier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 1:41:10 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Columbia teen dies in Howard County car accident
Columbia teen dies in Howard County car accident
COLUMBIA —A Columbia man died in a one-vehicle accident around 4 p.m. Sunday in Howard County. ... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:52:38 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

FCC to finalize new 3-digit number for national suicide hotline
FCC to finalize new 3-digit number for national suicide hotline
(CNN) -- The Federal Communications Commission will formally designate next month a new three-digit number to reach the National Suicide... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:19:43 PM CDT June 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPS recommends students find their own rides to school
CPS recommends students find their own rides to school
COLUMBIA- As CPS plans ahead for the 2020-2021 school year, they suggest that students find their own way to school.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Court documents: deadly Pettis County shooting caught on surveillance video
Court documents: deadly Pettis County shooting caught on surveillance video
SEDALIA - Court documents filed shortly after the deadly shooting of Hannah Fizer by a Pettis County deputy say the... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:58:47 AM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators
Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators
(CNN) - Seattle's mayor told protesters Monday "it's time for people to go home" and leave the Capitol Hill neighborhood... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 7:39:03 AM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 10 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 10 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:36:00 AM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

All occupancy restrictions lifted for businesses and restaurants
All occupancy restrictions lifted for businesses and restaurants
COLUMBIA - Boone County dives into step three of phase two on Tuesday, June 23. This next step means... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 5:26:00 AM CDT June 23, 2020 in Top Stories

Absentee voting begins Tuesday for August primaries
Absentee voting begins Tuesday for August primaries
BOONE COUNTY - Tuesday marks the start of absentee voting for the August 4 primary election. Voters can either... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 4:35:00 AM CDT June 23, 2020 in News

Court documents: Douglass Park shooter had a rifle
Court documents: Douglass Park shooter had a rifle
COLUMBIA — Witnesses said 19-year-old Gerrod Jevon Taylor was carrying a long rifle Friday evening at Douglass Park, according to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 Monday, June 22, 2020 6:11:00 PM CDT June 22, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 Monday, June 22, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT June 22, 2020 in Top Stories

Some Columbia restaurants are too small to fully open tomorrow
Some Columbia restaurants are too small to fully open tomorrow
COLUMBIA - Boone County restaurants will be able to operate under full capacity Tuesday, as long as they continue social... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 Monday, June 22, 2020 5:33:00 PM CDT June 22, 2020 in News
