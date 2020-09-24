Our Lady of Lourdes - Mrs. Smith - 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time
More News
Grid
List
Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19 Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man who was carrying a knife near College Avenue and... More >>
in
(AP)- Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment... More >>
in
(AP)- The mostly rural Bootheel region of Missouri is seeing high numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but unlike... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for people's help in the investigation of 13 unsolved homicides. Those crimes... More >>
in
(AP)- A 33-year-old central Missouri man is accused of killing his wife by running her over with a truck during... More >>
in
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American... More >>
in
MISSOURI- On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Parson is quarantining... More >>
in
SEDALIA— The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is reinstating a body camera system, following the deputy involved shooting of Hannah Fizer.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Mid-Missouri's food pantry for military families and veterans relocated after serving nearly 16 years at the Missouri National... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gov. Parson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As Columbia attempts to reopen businesses, movie theaters are slowly trying to make a comeback. Columbia's reopening... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, will hold a press conference at 4... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - UPDATE: 4 p.m.: Governor Parson has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to governor's Facebook page. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Public Schools parent is trying to expand the scope of the district's free meal program while... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force Report shows improvement in the data for Columbia and Boone County,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: First Lady Teresa Parson tweeted a statement Wednesday afternoon. She reported cold-like symptoms Wednesday... More >>
in