Our Lady of Lourdes - Mrs. Smith - 1st Grade

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 24
Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19 Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT September 24, 2020 in Top Stories

MUPD arrest man carrying knife on College Avenue
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department arrested a man who was carrying a knife near College Avenue and... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 4:48:00 AM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Two Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
(AP)- Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 10:21:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

MoDOT concerned about shortage of snow plow drivers
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Southeast Missouri counties seeing high number of COVID-19 cases
(AP)- The mostly rural Bootheel region of Missouri is seeing high numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but unlike... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

CPD asks community members for information on homicides
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking for people's help in the investigation of 13 unsolved homicides. Those crimes... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:48:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Missouri man charged with killing wife by running her over
(AP)- A 33-year-old central Missouri man is accused of killing his wife by running her over with a truck during... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:43:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Suicide Prevention Town Hall
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri leaders react to Gov. Parson, Teresa Parson's test results
MISSOURI- On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Parson is quarantining... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:17:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Pettis County Sheriff's Office to use body cameras again
SEDALIA— The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is reinstating a body camera system, following the deputy involved shooting of Hannah Fizer.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Food pantry for military families and veterans relocates
JEFFERSON CITY- Mid-Missouri's food pantry for military families and veterans relocated after serving nearly 16 years at the Missouri National... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson tests positive along with wife for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gov. Parson... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

Local movie theater still mostly empty after reopening
COLUMBIA - As Columbia attempts to reopen businesses, movie theaters are slowly trying to make a comeback. Columbia's reopening... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Governor's office holds press conference on Governor, First Lady test results
JEFFERSON CITY- Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, will hold a press conference at 4... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Friday's Gubernatorial Forum postponed after Governor and wife test positive
COLUMBIA - UPDATE: 4 p.m.: Governor Parson has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to governor's Facebook page. The... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:08:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

'Lunch Club' delivers free meals to CPS students
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Public Schools parent is trying to expand the scope of the district's free meal program while... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:47:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

How local officials use data from White House Coronavirus Task Force reports
COLUMBIA - The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force Report shows improvement in the data for Columbia and Boone County,... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: First Lady Teresa Parson tweeted a statement Wednesday afternoon. She reported cold-like symptoms Wednesday... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:44:00 PM CDT September 23, 2020 in News
