Out-of-state woman charged for attempt to kidnap a Monroe County child

MONROE COUNTY - A New Hampshire woman is being charged with traveling to Monroe County in attempt to coerce an 11-year-old to return to New Hampshire with her.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Erica I. Johnson, 20, traveled to Missouri on April 25. She had been speaking with an 11-year-old Monroe County resident via multiple gaming and social platforms.

Johnson was not successful in leaving Monroe County with the child, and was arrested on May 11. She is in custody in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, awaiting extradition to Missouri.

Investigation and patrol included Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hampshire State Police.

Johnson is charged with a class B felony of attempted kidnapping.