Outback Beefs Up Tornado Recovery Efforts

"The Red Cross stopped by my house yesterday to give me my first cup of hot coffee," explained Sedalia resident Greg Katzing, "because I couldn't produce any hot coffee."

Steak, chicken and pork chops also were on the menu, thanks to Outback Steakhouses in Columbia and Osage Beach.

"We really wanted to help out," said Ryan Lutz, Columbia Outback manager. "And we were just fortunate enough to be in a position to be able to help out."

The steakhouses provided grills, while Sedalia's Savior Lutheran Church provided its kitchen. When the food was ready, the Red Cross delivered it to Anderson School Road, the hardest-hit part of Sedalia where residents have not had electricity for two days.