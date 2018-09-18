Outdoor Exercise and the Heart

Exercise and the Environment

It's good to exercise but in the wrong environment, it can be a health problem.

"We know that air pollution can cause a number of ill effects on the vasculature which supplies blood to the heart," Preventative Cardiologist Dr. Peter Libby said.

Researchers took 20 men who had heart disease and had them ride a stationary bike for two 15 minute periods in an enclosed chamber, and while exposed to either diesel exhaust or filtered air. Dr. Libby says a couple of things happened when the men were exposed to diesel exhaust.

"One, when they were put under stress there were signs of less blood flow, and the second was the body's own clot busting system seemed to be impaired," Libby said.

Experts say the study should not keep people from working out.

"I think the message is that when we do exercise, choose an environment away from roads that have diesel exhaust or other noxious fumes and to do it at a time of day or on days when our pollution index is one that's more favorable," Libby said.

The study only included men, but experts believe the findings also apply to women.

A Gender Thing

A new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas finds a difference in how men and women treat heart disease. Researchers studied more than 2,400 adults. Even when faced with a family history of heart disease, women were less likely than men to do what they can to reduce their risk. Researchers say heart disease can be especially dangerous for women. And women are twice as likely as men to have fatal heart attacks.

A Healthier Fry

Japanese researchers believe they have found a way to create a crispy batter for fish, with less fat and calories. By studying how batter molecules change during the frying process, they found the amount of water in the batter, along with frying time was the key. They achieved the crispy, but lower fat batter, by using a batter with a 60 percent moisture content, and frying for five minutes. Researchers say the method may be used for other foods.