Outdoor giant Bass Pro to acquire rival Cabela's for $4.5B

By: The Associated Press and Zachary Reger, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Outdoor gear giants Bass Pro and Cabela's will combine in a $4.5 billion deal announced Monday.

The deal will give Cabela's shareholders $65.50 cash per share, but it creates uncertainty about jobs in the retailer's home state of Nebraska. The combined companies plan to keep some operations in Sidney and Lincoln, Nebraska, but it's not immediately clear how many jobs might be lost.

Bass Pro CEO Johnny Morris says he hopes to continue growing the Cabela's brand alongside his own Springfield, Missouri, based chain.

Bass Pro operates a store in north Columbia near Highway 63. At 82,000 square feet, Bass Pro claims to have the largest selection of outdoor gear in the Columbia area, according to the company's website.

Bass Pro owns stores in several Missouri cities, including St. Charles, Independence, Branson and Springfield. A map of other locations can be viewed on the company's website.

Capital One will take over running Cabela's credit card unit as part of the deal. Activist investment firm Elliott Management began pushing for significant changes at Cabela's last fall.

Cabela's employs about 2,000 people in the western Nebraska town of Sidney, which has about 7,000 residents.

The companies estimated the deal is worth $5.5 billion when debt is included.

[Editor's Note: This story's headline and text have been changed to show the correct amount of the deal. The story has also been updated with more information.]