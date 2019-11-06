OutFoxed Again

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Friday, February 23 2007 Feb 23, 2007 Friday, February 23, 2007 6:25:25 AM CST February 23, 2007 in Sports

For Don to take that risk was amazing, but he didn't get caught, Don and Bob Hughes made a clean escape.

"Life was good, life was good and then all of a sudden we're on the run all over the United States, the state is after us and then they caught him in the Army, the federal government wanted us," said Don Hughes, Versailles.

To understand this story we have to travel a few miles to the Boonville prison and go back in time 42 years when Don busted Bob out of the slammer: a true story, real prison break.

Fox television has a prison break too! The brothers say the TV show is based on the manuscript they wrote on a typewriter eight years ago and they're suing!

"The money would be nice. [But], its the principle ... the TV show Prison Break...they took our manuscript," said Don.

In one episode, "They set up a road block at Highway 6 and 53. We live a few blocks from 5 and 52. So it's like they're saying, 'We got your manuscript,'" said Bob Hughes.

And it's not just the roads that appear eerily close to their work.

"We have 45 similarities. The odds are probably more likely than getting struck by lightning," said Don.

The pair thought they might have a chance to sell the manuscript someday but that doesn't seem possible anymore.

"We missed out on selling the story in the first place and now if we try to sell it, someone will say that's Prison Break. And that was our story to start with," said Bob.

After their own prison break, both brothers were exonerated of their crimes. It all started with a squabble between Bob and his mom and when older brother Don heard about guards brutalizing inmates, he took action.

Don and Bob say the prison break changed their lives forever. As kids they went to church and made straight A's in school. Now, they do free photography work in Versailles. Bob says if they win the lawsuit, he might take a trip to Vegas, and Don's heading south of the border.

"Cabo San Lucas, Mexico..." Don said.

Six years ago Don and Bob hired an agent to sell their 280 page manuscript, they say Fox made copies and never offered any compensation.

Scott Grogin, Senior VP of Fox Communications says "This is a frivolous claim and we believe it's utterly without merit. Other than that, we won't comment on pending litigation."

The case is in the courts now without an end in sight.

More News

Grid
List

Missing woman's body found, advisory canceled
Missing woman's body found, advisory canceled
KIRKSVILLE - A missing person advisory was cancelled Wednesday after the body of the missing woman was found. According... More >>
34 minutes ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 5:16:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
BREAKING: Joseph Elledge named prime suspect in wife's disappearance
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said Wednesday in court that Joseph Elledge is the prime suspect in... More >>
53 minutes ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
Fulton Community Supervision Center reopens as first-of-its-kind facility
FULTON - This year, Fulton made history by opening the first-ever residential center just for Missouri women on probation or... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

MU and Special Olympics Missouri announce new partnership
MU and Special Olympics Missouri announce new partnership
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri announced on Wednesday it will be working more closely with the University of Missouri System.... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 2:37:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Columbia College in exclusive partnership with National Association of Realtors
Columbia College in exclusive partnership with National Association of Realtors
COLUMBIA - The National Association of REALTORS is now partnering with Columbia College to give more opportunities to its members.... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 2:12:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

17-year-old charged with murder, threatened to "shoot the place up"
17-year-old charged with murder, threatened to "shoot the place up"
JEFFERSON CITY - A deadly shooting on Halloween morning in Jefferson City was intentional, court documents say. Officers responded... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 2:04:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Columbia snow crews practice routes Wednesday
Columbia snow crews practice routes Wednesday
COLUMBIA - After a pre-mature snow in October, some people may not second guess the sighting of a snow plow.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 12:00:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Documents: driver admitted to leaving crash with no intent to report
Documents: driver admitted to leaving crash with no intent to report
COLUMBIA - The woman arrested for hitting and killing a bicyclist in Jefferson City admitted to leaving the scene with... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 11:24:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged
Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 16-year-old is challenging how Missouri certifies minors as adults in the face of criminal charges.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 11:18:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday for a shooting that killed a Jefferson City man.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:32:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Columbia man indicted for federal meth trafficking after high-speed chase
Columbia man indicted for federal meth trafficking after high-speed chase
SPRINGFIELD - A Columbia man was indicted Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase with methamphetamine in his... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:05:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Vacant home burns in Jefferson City overnight
Vacant home burns in Jefferson City overnight
JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 6:25:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting with Pettis County deputies
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting with Pettis County deputies
PETTIS COUNTY - A LaMonte man has been identified after being shot and killed during a standoff with Pettis... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 10:21:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri 2019 Election Results
Mid-Missouri 2019 Election Results
MID-MISSOURI - Voters across mid-Missouri headed to the polls Tuesday to decide whether several communities would increase taxes. Callaway... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 9:51:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning Sutu Forté was arrested after protesting the construction of the Shepard to Rollins trail. This plan... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 6:04:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

MU begins Veterans Week celebrations
MU begins Veterans Week celebrations
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri will be hosting events this week to commemorate veterans. MU was recognized as a... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver was arrested after man was killed while riding a bicycle in Jefferson City on Monday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
COLUMBIA - The custody dispute between missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge and alleged child abuser Joseph Elledge is ongoing... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 51°
7pm 50°
8pm 49°
9pm 48°