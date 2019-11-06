OutFoxed Again

For Don to take that risk was amazing, but he didn't get caught, Don and Bob Hughes made a clean escape.

"Life was good, life was good and then all of a sudden we're on the run all over the United States, the state is after us and then they caught him in the Army, the federal government wanted us," said Don Hughes, Versailles.

To understand this story we have to travel a few miles to the Boonville prison and go back in time 42 years when Don busted Bob out of the slammer: a true story, real prison break.

Fox television has a prison break too! The brothers say the TV show is based on the manuscript they wrote on a typewriter eight years ago and they're suing!

"The money would be nice. [But], its the principle ... the TV show Prison Break...they took our manuscript," said Don.

In one episode, "They set up a road block at Highway 6 and 53. We live a few blocks from 5 and 52. So it's like they're saying, 'We got your manuscript,'" said Bob Hughes.

And it's not just the roads that appear eerily close to their work.

"We have 45 similarities. The odds are probably more likely than getting struck by lightning," said Don.

The pair thought they might have a chance to sell the manuscript someday but that doesn't seem possible anymore.

"We missed out on selling the story in the first place and now if we try to sell it, someone will say that's Prison Break. And that was our story to start with," said Bob.

After their own prison break, both brothers were exonerated of their crimes. It all started with a squabble between Bob and his mom and when older brother Don heard about guards brutalizing inmates, he took action.

Don and Bob say the prison break changed their lives forever. As kids they went to church and made straight A's in school. Now, they do free photography work in Versailles. Bob says if they win the lawsuit, he might take a trip to Vegas, and Don's heading south of the border.

"Cabo San Lucas, Mexico..." Don said.

Six years ago Don and Bob hired an agent to sell their 280 page manuscript, they say Fox made copies and never offered any compensation.

Scott Grogin, Senior VP of Fox Communications says "This is a frivolous claim and we believe it's utterly without merit. Other than that, we won't comment on pending litigation."

The case is in the courts now without an end in sight.