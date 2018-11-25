Outgoing Missouri governor grants 15 pardons

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon is giving clemency to 15 people convicted of drug-related crimes or theft.

Nixon on Friday announced the pardons. Those granted clemency were convicted of crimes including selling marijuana, stealing and burglary. Many went on to work or attend school. Those granted clemency also include Vietnam veterans, a pastor and retirees.

Nixon during his nearly eight years in office has granted a total of 76 pardons. He's commuted the sentences of three incarcerated offenders.

Granting a pardon restores rights but doesn't expunge criminal records. Commutations shorten sentences.

Nixon's most recent round of pardons came during his final weeks in office before Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens takes over in January. Nixon has granted 62 pardons this year.