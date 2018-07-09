Outlook for Fall Warm and Dry
MID-MISSOURI - With the last day of summer right around the corner, many Mid-Missourians are looking forward to fall weather. The Climate Prediction Center issued the latest autumn outlook. And Mid-Missouri can expect warmer and drier conditions than normal.
September 22 marks the last official day of summer. According to data from the Missouri Climate Center, this summer will end about 3 degrees hotter than previous ones.
There are many factors that contributed to this extra warm summer. Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said some of those same factors will affect our fall.
"Part of this is due in fact to the La Nina going on in the Pacific. And that's where you have the cooler than normal waters. And that is one of the contributing factors to giving us a warm and dry fall," said Byrd.
Here is the center's prediction for Mid-Missouri's autumn:
September's cool down will be slow and steady in the second half of the month. Hurricane activity will play a role in the amount of precipitation we see. Overall, the month of September will be warmer than average.
The typically dry month of October is expected to be extra dry. The only significant chance for rainfall we see will once again be dictated by activity in the gulf. This is good news for the fall harvest, but it may be necessary to water some outdoor plants.
Senior forecaster Thomas Spriggs of the National Weather Service in St. Louis said, "Hurricane activity can actually impact the amount of rainfall we get in Missouri, even though we aren't in an area you typically think of being associated with hurricanes."
We will start to feel a little more like fall in the month of November, but it still won't be a typical one. Precipitation amounts will greatly increase toward the end of the month and we may start feeling winter temperatures in the last two weeks of the month.
Despite these cool temperatures expected at the end of November, Byrd says fall 2010 will still go down in the record books as warmer and drier than normal.
September 22 marks the last official day of summer. According to data from the Missouri Climate Center, this summer will end about 3 degrees hotter than previous ones.
There are many factors that contributed to this extra warm summer. Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said some of those same factors will affect our fall.
"Part of this is due in fact to the La Nina going on in the Pacific. And that's where you have the cooler than normal waters. And that is one of the contributing factors to giving us a warm and dry fall," said Byrd.
Here is the center's prediction for Mid-Missouri's autumn:
September's cool down will be slow and steady in the second half of the month. Hurricane activity will play a role in the amount of precipitation we see. Overall, the month of September will be warmer than average.
The typically dry month of October is expected to be extra dry. The only significant chance for rainfall we see will once again be dictated by activity in the gulf. This is good news for the fall harvest, but it may be necessary to water some outdoor plants.
Senior forecaster Thomas Spriggs of the National Weather Service in St. Louis said, "Hurricane activity can actually impact the amount of rainfall we get in Missouri, even though we aren't in an area you typically think of being associated with hurricanes."
We will start to feel a little more like fall in the month of November, but it still won't be a typical one. Precipitation amounts will greatly increase toward the end of the month and we may start feeling winter temperatures in the last two weeks of the month.
Despite these cool temperatures expected at the end of November, Byrd says fall 2010 will still go down in the record books as warmer and drier than normal.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
in
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
in
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
in
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
in