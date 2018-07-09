Outlook for Fall Warm and Dry

MID-MISSOURI - With the last day of summer right around the corner, many Mid-Missourians are looking forward to fall weather. The Climate Prediction Center issued the latest autumn outlook. And Mid-Missouri can expect warmer and drier conditions than normal.



September 22 marks the last official day of summer. According to data from the Missouri Climate Center, this summer will end about 3 degrees hotter than previous ones.



There are many factors that contributed to this extra warm summer. Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said some of those same factors will affect our fall.



"Part of this is due in fact to the La Nina going on in the Pacific. And that's where you have the cooler than normal waters. And that is one of the contributing factors to giving us a warm and dry fall," said Byrd.



Here is the center's prediction for Mid-Missouri's autumn:



September's cool down will be slow and steady in the second half of the month. Hurricane activity will play a role in the amount of precipitation we see. Overall, the month of September will be warmer than average.



The typically dry month of October is expected to be extra dry. The only significant chance for rainfall we see will once again be dictated by activity in the gulf. This is good news for the fall harvest, but it may be necessary to water some outdoor plants.



Senior forecaster Thomas Spriggs of the National Weather Service in St. Louis said, "Hurricane activity can actually impact the amount of rainfall we get in Missouri, even though we aren't in an area you typically think of being associated with hurricanes."



We will start to feel a little more like fall in the month of November, but it still won't be a typical one. Precipitation amounts will greatly increase toward the end of the month and we may start feeling winter temperatures in the last two weeks of the month.



Despite these cool temperatures expected at the end of November, Byrd says fall 2010 will still go down in the record books as warmer and drier than normal.



