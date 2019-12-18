Outrage after four sex offenders found living near Columbia school

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, September 11 2015 Sep 11, 2015 Friday, September 11, 2015 4:48:00 PM CDT September 11, 2015 in News
By: Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A child pornography bust in a neighborhood Thursday revealed four sex offenders had been living within 1,000 feet of Lange Middle School.

Friday, neighbors questioned how they were allowed to live there in the first place.

Michael Brewer said he's lived on Grace Ellen Drive with his wife for 30 years.

"It's a very diverse street, I'll tell you," he said.

Brewer said he was always curious about one house that seemed to have a group of men living in it. One of his neighbors told him it was a group of sex offenders.

"My biggest concern is that we were never told why they were there or how long they had been there," Brewer said. "And nobody seemed to want to answer our questions."

Boone County Sheriff's Department Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the department found out from a neighbor in March the men living in the house on Grace Ellen were sex offenders.

"While we were in the process of trying to relocate them we received information that child pornography was being downloaded at a computer in that house," he said. "So we held off on moving them out until we could work on the investigation."

O'Sullivan said it was the department's discretion to keep the sex offenders in the home, even though it was close to Lange, while the child pornography investigation was going on.

"Beyond the child pornography, there wasn't any indication that any of these individuals were a direct threat to the school," he said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested one of the men Thursday and told the other three sex offenders they would have to move. O'Sullivan said the three men were given ample time to move out.

"We can't just go to somebody's door and say, ‘Hey get your stuff, get out,'" he said. "It doesn't work like that."

But neighbors still questioned how the sex offenders were allowed to move that close to Lange at all.

"I just think it's odd how they got there in the first place," Brewer said.

KOMU 8 News reported in July 2014 there was a registered sex offender living in the same home on Grace Ellen Drive. O'Sullivan said, at that time, it could have been allowed because the rules and regulations regarding sex offenders changes frequently.

"That's one of the big challenges for us, is the constant changing in the requirements and court rulings," he said. "If you keep changing the rules, it makes it extremely difficult to consistently enforce them."

O'Sullivan also said a lot of the responsibility to make sure the sex offenders are legally allowed to live where they do is up to the sex offenders themselves.

"They have a responsibility to make sure they're in compliance with the rules and the regs," he said. "They know the consequences of failing to register and failing to abide by the rules could result in their arrest and prosecution."

However, O'Sullivan said the department does check and make sure every sex offender is in compliance and their information is up to date about two to three times a year.

More News

Grid
List

Rock Bridge football players sign letters of intent
Rock Bridge football players sign letters of intent
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School senior Jalen Logan-Redding signed Wednesday to play football with the University of Minnesota and... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:26:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

President Donald Trump impeached by US House on two charges
President Donald Trump impeached by US House on two charges
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:43:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Coat Rack keeps residents warm with help from local businesses
Jefferson City Coat Rack keeps residents warm with help from local businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Coat Rack project aims to keep all residents warm throughout the year. The... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 6:24:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute
Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute
ST. LOUIS — An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:40:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Hillsdale College, Missouri Settle Lawsuit Over Endowment
Hillsdale College, Missouri Settle Lawsuit Over Endowment
COLUMBIA— The University of Missouri and a small Michigan college have settled a lawsuit over a multimillion-dollar bequest that required... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:32:06 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Missouri football announces 10 signees
Missouri football announces 10 signees
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team announced 10 signees as part of the 2020 class on Wednesday, and five of... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:51:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Ashland residents react to officer involved shooting
Ashland residents react to officer involved shooting
ASHLAND - After a police officer was shot at late last night in Ashland, some residents are feeling uneasy about... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Landowners disappointed after Grain Belt Express gains legal approval
Landowners disappointed after Grain Belt Express gains legal approval
MISSOURI - Rural landowners are plotting their next steps forward after losing a court battle to stop a wind power... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 2:22:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Ryan Walters retained as MU football defensive coordinator
Ryan Walters retained as MU football defensive coordinator
COLUMBIA - MU head football coach Eli Drinkwitz has chosen Ryan Walters to continue serving as defensive coordinator next season.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:43:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages
Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages
MISSOURI - A Missouri lawmaker wants to put the brakes on transportation officials' use of playful messages on electronic signs... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:11:00 PM CST December 18, 2019 in News

22-person crew continues to plow Columbia roads Wednesday
22-person crew continues to plow Columbia roads Wednesday
COLUMBIA - Although winter storms have left Missouri, crews in Columbia are continuing to fight the snow. A 22-person... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 9:09:00 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:45:00 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect identified after three shots fired at uninjured officer
UPDATE: Suspect identified after three shots fired at uninjured officer
ASHLAND - Police have identified the suspect who investigators say shot at an Ashland officer three times late Tuesday night.... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:02:00 AM CST December 18, 2019 in News

EmVP: Boy saves allowance to buy gifts for other kids
EmVP: Boy saves allowance to buy gifts for other kids
JEFFERSON CITY - For three straight years, 7-year-old Landon Connally has used the allowance money he's saved that year to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:22:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in Continuous News

30-person crew to plow Tuesday night
30-person crew to plow Tuesday night
COLUMBIA — A 30-person City of Columbia plow crew reported at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 to continue responding to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:29:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Ameren and DNR strike deal for new trail, but millions still needed
Ameren and DNR strike deal for new trail, but millions still needed
ELDON - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is one step closer to having a new trail that would run... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 6:59:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

School closings could change up end of semester schedules
School closings could change up end of semester schedules
COLUMBIA - With many schools closed the past few days due to winter weather, parents and teachers might find a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:25:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
A Columbia artist who agreed to help out at a holiday gathering at Orr Street Studios on Friday night... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 26°
1am 26°
2am 27°
3am 27°