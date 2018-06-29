Outside Fire Moves Inside Jefferson City Steakhouse

JEFFERSON CITY - An outside fire made its way inside a Jefferson City Longhorn Steakhouse, causing minor damage Thursday afternoon. Fire officials believe the fire started when a cigarette was tossed into the dry mulch around the establishmentaround 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson City Fire Department had the fire under control in about ten minutes; 19 fire personnel reported to the scene. There is minor damage to both the interior and exterior of the restaurant. No injuries were reported. The establishment was not open at the time of the fire.