Outside Investigation of Quin's Resignation

Floyd has appointed two independent investigators to review and report to him how MU handled the incident. One investigator is a former U.S. attorney who is now a Kansas City lawyer. The other is president of the Missouri Press Association and publisher of the Lebanon Daily Record.

MU athletic director Mike Alden admitted Monday he regretted how he mishandled Snyder's resignation. KFRU Radio aired an interview Monday night in which Alden admitted he sent his assistant, Gary Link, to ask Snyder if he would finish the season.

Alden previously said he only asked Link to see how Snyder was doing after Mizzou lost badly to Baylor. Snyder maintained Alden sent Link to tell him he would be fired at the end of the season.

Here's part of that radio interview, conducted by Mike Kelly, the athletic department's director of broadcast operations:

"But, if you had to do it over again, what are some of the things you'd do differently?

"I never would have had Gary Link be involved in this at all. What I did is, I took a guy and I put him in a bad position. And, the fact of the matter is, if I wanted to find that out from Quin, to see how he was doing, in retrospect I should have simply just walked down the hall and gone ahead and asked him. And I didn't do that, and I reget that I didn't do that."

