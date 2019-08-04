Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia

COLUMBIA — Almost 2,000 customers in Columbia are without power after an outage Saturday night.

The Columbia power outage map showed 1,625 customers without power.

The affected area is southwest Columbia along Forum Boulevard and west of Providence Road. It was not immediately clear was caused the outage.

Crews are on the scene working to fix the issue. Columbia Water & Light said it did not know when the issue would be fixed.