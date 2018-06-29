Over $1 Billion in VA Compensation, Pension Provided to Mo. Veterans
JEFFERSON CITY - According to FY 2010 data recently released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, over $1 billion in compensation and pension payments were awarded to Veterans, surviving spouses, and dependents in Missouri by the VA, an increase of $115 million from the previous year.
Compensation and pension funds are Veterans' compensation for service-connected disability; dependency and indemnity compensation for service-connected death; Veterans' pension for non service-connected disabilities; and burial and other benefits to Veterans and their survivors.
"These payments are just a small part of what is owed for those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Larry D. Kay, Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, "Not only do these funds help improve the quality of life of the Veteran or family member, they help support the local economy as well."
Total expenditure reports for the fiscal year which ended September 30, 2010 showed the VA spent over $2.28 billion in Missouri, including $121 million on Veterans education and employment, and $977 million on medical care while treating 130,997 Veterans at VA medical centers and outpatient clinics throughout the state.
If you are a Veteran, or the spouse or dependent of a Veteran and would like to know which benefits you may be eligible for, please contact the Missouri Veterans Commission at 1-866-VET-INFO or online at www.mvc.dps.mo.gov.
Compensation and Pension amounts by county (rounded to the nearest thousand):
Adair - $3,159,000
Andrew - $2,369,000
Atchison - $949,000
Audrain - $4,964,000
Barry - $7,268,000
Barton - $1,871,000
Bates - $3,004,000
Benton - $8,013,000
Bollinger - $3,269,000
Boone - $21,848,000
Buchanan - $13,256,000
Butler - $16,244,000
Caldwell - $1,711,000
Callaway - $9,532,000
Camden - $10,200,000
Cape Girardeau - $13,216,000
Carroll - $1,967,000
Carter - $1,921,000
Cass - $16,704,000
Cedar - $4,042,000
Chariton - $1,539,000
Christian - $14,077,000
Clark - $1,410,000
Clay - $29,372,000
Clinton - $3,907,000
Cole - $11,272,000
Cooper - $3,353,000
Crawford- $5,143,000
Dade - $2,016,000
Dallas - $4,681,000
Daviess - $1,673,000
De Kalb - $1,684,000
Dent - $4,954,000
Douglas - $3,111,000
Dunklin - $7,161,000
Franklin - $13,043,000
Gasconade - $3,006,000
Gentry - $1,117,000
Greene - $43,731,000
Grundy - $1,689,000
Harrison - $1,419,000
Henry - $6,118,000
Hickory - $3,097,000
Holt - $724,000
Howard - $2,146,000
Howell - $10,961,000
Iron - $3,241,000
Jackson - $97,175,000
Jasper - $18,957,000
Jefferson - $28,469,000
Johnson - $14,344,000
Knox - $625,000
Laclede - $11,439,000
Lafayette - $6,102,000
Lawrence - $8,658,000
Lewis - $1,222,000
Lincoln - $5,974,000
Linn - $2,426,000
Livingston - $2,633,000
McDonald - $3,167,000
Macon - $3,190,000
Madison - $3,632,000
Maries - $3,320,000
Marion - $4,347,000
Mercer - $784,000
Miller - $5,092,000
Mississippi - $1,928,000
Moniteau - $2,113,000
Monroe - $2,023,000
Montgomery - $1,685,000
Morgan - $6,243,000
New Madrid - $2,788,000
Newton - $10,710,000
Nodaway - $2,692,000
Oregon - $3,569,000
Osage - $1,982,000
Ozark - $2,792,000
Pemiscot - $3,572,000
Perry - $2,996,000
Pettis - $9,600,000
Phelps - $14,531,000
Pike - $2,681,000
Platte - $13,613,000
Polk - $5,674,000
Pulaski - $38,682,000
Putnam - $849,000
Ralls - $2,076,000
Randolph - $4,585,000
Ray - $3,835,000
Reynolds - $2,534,000
Ripley - $5,245,000
St. Charles - $38,311,000
St. Clair - $3,166,000
Ste. Genevieve - $3,926,000
St. Francois - $12,527,000
St. Louis - $117,895,000
Saline - $3,653,000
Schuyler - $539,000
Scotland - $653,000
Scott - $9,076,000
Shannon - $2,324,000
Shelby - $1,080,000
Stoddard - $8,737,000
Stone - $8,291,000
Sullivan - $1,256,000
Taney - $10,979,000
Texas - $10,867,000
Vernon - $3,698,000
Warren - $4,545,000
Washington - $4,408,000
Wayne - $4,440,000
Webster - $6,968,000
Worth - $402,000
Wright - $5,825,000
St. Louis City - $40,589,000