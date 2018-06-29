Over $1 Billion in VA Compensation, Pension Provided to Mo. Veterans

JEFFERSON CITY - According to FY 2010 data recently released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, over $1 billion in compensation and pension payments were awarded to Veterans, surviving spouses, and dependents in Missouri by the VA, an increase of $115 million from the previous year.

Compensation and pension funds are Veterans' compensation for service-connected disability; dependency and indemnity compensation for service-connected death; Veterans' pension for non service-connected disabilities; and burial and other benefits to Veterans and their survivors.

"These payments are just a small part of what is owed for those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Larry D. Kay, Executive Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, "Not only do these funds help improve the quality of life of the Veteran or family member, they help support the local economy as well."

Total expenditure reports for the fiscal year which ended September 30, 2010 showed the VA spent over $2.28 billion in Missouri, including $121 million on Veterans education and employment, and $977 million on medical care while treating 130,997 Veterans at VA medical centers and outpatient clinics throughout the state.

If you are a Veteran, or the spouse or dependent of a Veteran and would like to know which benefits you may be eligible for, please contact the Missouri Veterans Commission at 1-866-VET-INFO or online at www.mvc.dps.mo.gov.

Compensation and Pension amounts by county (rounded to the nearest thousand):



Adair - $3,159,000

Andrew - $2,369,000

Atchison - $949,000

Audrain - $4,964,000

Barry - $7,268,000

Barton - $1,871,000

Bates - $3,004,000

Benton - $8,013,000

Bollinger - $3,269,000

Boone - $21,848,000

Buchanan - $13,256,000

Butler - $16,244,000

Caldwell - $1,711,000

Callaway - $9,532,000

Camden - $10,200,000

Cape Girardeau - $13,216,000

Carroll - $1,967,000

Carter - $1,921,000

Cass - $16,704,000

Cedar - $4,042,000

Chariton - $1,539,000

Christian - $14,077,000

Clark - $1,410,000

Clay - $29,372,000

Clinton - $3,907,000

Cole - $11,272,000

Cooper - $3,353,000

Crawford- $5,143,000

Dade - $2,016,000

Dallas - $4,681,000

Daviess - $1,673,000

De Kalb - $1,684,000

Dent - $4,954,000

Douglas - $3,111,000

Dunklin - $7,161,000

Franklin - $13,043,000

Gasconade - $3,006,000

Gentry - $1,117,000

Greene - $43,731,000

Grundy - $1,689,000

Harrison - $1,419,000

Henry - $6,118,000

Hickory - $3,097,000

Holt - $724,000

Howard - $2,146,000

Howell - $10,961,000

Iron - $3,241,000

Jackson - $97,175,000

Jasper - $18,957,000

Jefferson - $28,469,000

Johnson - $14,344,000

Knox - $625,000

Laclede - $11,439,000

Lafayette - $6,102,000

Lawrence - $8,658,000

Lewis - $1,222,000

Lincoln - $5,974,000

Linn - $2,426,000

Livingston - $2,633,000

McDonald - $3,167,000

Macon - $3,190,000

Madison - $3,632,000

Maries - $3,320,000

Marion - $4,347,000

Mercer - $784,000

Miller - $5,092,000

Mississippi - $1,928,000

Moniteau - $2,113,000

Monroe - $2,023,000

Montgomery - $1,685,000

Morgan - $6,243,000

New Madrid - $2,788,000

Newton - $10,710,000

Nodaway - $2,692,000

Oregon - $3,569,000

Osage - $1,982,000

Ozark - $2,792,000

Pemiscot - $3,572,000

Perry - $2,996,000

Pettis - $9,600,000

Phelps - $14,531,000

Pike - $2,681,000

Platte - $13,613,000

Polk - $5,674,000

Pulaski - $38,682,000

Putnam - $849,000

Ralls - $2,076,000

Randolph - $4,585,000

Ray - $3,835,000

Reynolds - $2,534,000

Ripley - $5,245,000

St. Charles - $38,311,000

St. Clair - $3,166,000

Ste. Genevieve - $3,926,000

St. Francois - $12,527,000

St. Louis - $117,895,000

Saline - $3,653,000

Schuyler - $539,000

Scotland - $653,000

Scott - $9,076,000

Shannon - $2,324,000

Shelby - $1,080,000

Stoddard - $8,737,000

Stone - $8,291,000

Sullivan - $1,256,000

Taney - $10,979,000

Texas - $10,867,000

Vernon - $3,698,000

Warren - $4,545,000

Washington - $4,408,000

Wayne - $4,440,000

Webster - $6,968,000

Worth - $402,000

Wright - $5,825,000

St. Louis City - $40,589,000