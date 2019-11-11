Over 100 MU students volunteer this weekend in 17 Missouri counties

JEFFERSON CITY – More than 100 MU students are spread across the state of Missouri to volunteer this weekend.

The service trips are through Mizzou Alternative Breaks and MU Extension. According to a news release from the university, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 112 students will serve in 17 counties. Trips will partner with organizations like Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau County and Citizens Against Domestic Violence in Miller County.

Mizzou Alternative Breaks sends groups of students on service trips during weekends and academic breaks. In 2014, Mizzou Alternative Breaks and MU Extension set a goal to serve all Missouri counties by 2020. That goal was accomplished in March 2019, and now the organizations are looking at a new goal: to send 2,500 students to serve throughout Missouri by 2030.

Claire Ebert, a student who is co-leading a trip in Cole County, said these service trips across the state are just as impactful to the students as they are to the communities.

“Missouri has given Mizzou students so much with our school,” Ebert said. “It’s all about becoming an active citizen within our community and how we can give back to what has been given to us. I think it’s very important.”

Her team of six students worked Saturday with the River City Habitat for Humanity. Carrying wood and hammering nails, the team built wooden frames for a home in Jefferson City.

“Anything that I can give back to somebody else who is in more need than me is really awesome,” Ebert said. “Especially as a college student going forward the next couple years — I’m graduating next year — going into a community, it’s important to know what you do have and what you can give back to others.”

Earlier this fall, MU Extension announced it would commit over $10,000 for scholarships to 90 students who needed financial aid to participate in statewide service trips.