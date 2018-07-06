Over 150 people affected by power outages in Columbia

COLUMBIA - According to the Boone Electric Cooperative, there were 170 people affected by power outages in Columbia as of 11:45 p.m on Saturday. Around midnight, outages were no longer listed on the Boone Electric Cooperative website.

The causes of the outages were not initially known. The outages started around 10:30 p.m.

As of 11:45 p.m., there were crews at the scene of the outages.