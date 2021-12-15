MOBERLY- According to Ameren Missouri's outage map, more than 400 customers are currently without power between Moberly to Holliday.
Currently there are two outages in that area. One is near Mallory Lake close to Highway 24. The second outage according to the map is near road JJ also near Highway 24.
For up to date coverage, our First Alert Weather team will continue to have the latest information online and in our latest newscasts.
9:20 PM Update
Ameren is now reporting another outage near Madison which is effecting 525 customers. The outage is near road 117 and Bear Branch river and highway 151.
A stoplight is also down on 7th and Cherry in Columbia. This image was sent in from a viewer from the scene.
10:00 PM Update
Ameren is reporting an outage near William Street in Moberly. According to Ameren is the outage is affecting up to 56 people.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update the story as needed.