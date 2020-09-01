Over 500 affected by Boone County power outage
BOONE COUNTY- A Boone County power outage left over 500 residents without power Tuesday morning.
Boone Electric Cooperative's interactive outage map showed 513 affected members within two total outages as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The outage was on Scott Boulevard, extending south to Brushwood Lake.
