Over 60 pounds of marijuana found in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - Three people arrested during separate stops in Cooper County were carrying huge loads of marijuana.

Court documents says Rosa Maris Velasco Maldonado and Daniel Dominguez Silva were arrested on Monday with more than 66 pounds of marijuana.

Chad Christopher Davis was arrested Tuesday. Court documents say he also had more than 66 pounds of the drug, along with two large duffel bags filled with drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects face charges of drug trafficking.