Overcrowded Jail

1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Tuesday, July 10 2007 Jul 10, 2007 Tuesday, July 10, 2007 11:18:52 PM CDT July 10, 2007 in News

Look past the bar windows, the security cameras, and the locked doors. Inside, the Cole County Jail is stuffed full.

"The prosecutor made the statement the other day that he believed that there was somewhere between 50 and 100 people that should be locked up right now, but we don't because of lack of bed space," said Cole County Sheriff Greg White.

Fifty-three beds aren't enough nowadays in the Capital. In order to make room, the Cole County Sheriff's Office and the prosecuting attorney are having to sacrifice.

"And as I say we lose those bond arguments more often, because the defense attorney always ends their argument with, 'well judge, the jail is full anyways,'" said Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson.

With these conditions, some of those inmates walk free before their day in court comes.

"We've got people who have gotten lesser sentences we believe simply from the stand point that there's... there's not the bed space," said White.

The other option for the Sheriff's Office is to rent out space in neighboring county jail houses, despite its high costs.

"If we had an additional 40 people right now and we had to put them up in Pettis County, that'd cost us $2,600 a day, multiply that by 365 for a year, and that's $949,000, which is in the vicinity of what we have in county reserves," said White.

Luckily, there are only fifteen extra inmates sitting in the Pettis and Callaway county jails. However, renting space is expensive, and not something Richardson and White want to face.

"We also believe that it's a financial issue for the county and again the potential is there to drive the county into bankruptcy by just doing what the statute requires that we do," said White.

Cole county voters will face an option in August to add a half-cent sales tax increase which would pay for a bigger jail. A new jail is currently in the works to alleviate the problem.

More News

Grid
List

Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
57 minutes ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:11:35 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 2:46:52 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 12:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:53:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
(CNN) -- At least five people, including a mother and her infant, have died in North Carolina as Tropical Storm... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:58:45 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 6:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 76°
10am 81°
11am 84°
12pm 86°