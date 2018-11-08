Overdue Scout found During Hike

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Boy Scout who became separated from his troop Saturday along the Katy Trail in central Missouri became the object of a search before he was found hiking on the trail later that night. The boy was in a troop that was hiking the trail from New Franklin to Huntsdale. At about 6:30 p.m., the boy was about two hours overdue, and the Scouts reported him missing. A Boone County sheriffs deputy found the boy on the trail about an hour later. The search party included members of the sheriffs department, the fire district, the Columbia Police Department and the university ambulance service. Shortly before the search was over, the group asked that a Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter aid in the effort.