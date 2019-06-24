Overland man sentenced for 2017 deadly Audrain County shooting

MEXICO - An Overland man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for the 2017 death of Leon Wilder.

Richard Henry, 39, previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the incident.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened as a result of a drug deal gone wrong.

"Leon Wilder’s death shows what happens when someone values money, power

or status over another man’s life. A career criminal like Richard Henry, without regard for Leon

Wilder’s life, believed his money and reputation were worth more than Leon Wilder’s life, and

that’s sad," Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said.

According to court documents, a passerby found Wilder in a ditch on Audrain County Road 997 with a gunshot wound to his head on July 6, 2017.

On July 7, witnesses told investigators they saw Wilder in an argument with two men over money at a Columbia motel the previous day. According to the witnesses, at one point the men forced Wilder into a pickup truck at gunpoint.

Investigators later found blood in Henry's truck, along with evidence linking the truck to the scene where Wilder's body was found.

Shellabarger said Facebook activity, cell phone records, and an I-70 license plate reader helped investigators determine Henry's role in the shooting.

Two codefendants also agreed to testify against Henry in exchange for reduced charges.

Justin Traughber admitted to organizing the drug transaction between Henry and Wilder. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in the second degree.

Henry's ex-girlfriend, Arline Diedrich, admitted to helping Henry abandon Wilder's body and destroy evidence of the killing. She was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in the second degree.