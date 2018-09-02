Overnight crash in Jefferson City sends two people to hospital

JEFFERSON CITY - Two passengers went to the hospital for treatment of injuries they suffered in a car crash in Jefferson City early Sunday morning.

According to Jefferson City police, the driver, 37-year-old Korterri Williams, lost control of the car while traveling westbound on Highway 94 approaching the Highway 54 northbound ramp. The car began to skid sideways onto the ramp before it went off the ramp and overturned as it went down a ravine. Police responded to the crash at 3:43 a.m. Sunday.

Williams was not injured, but the three passengers in the car suffered injuries. One passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

A police news release listed the damage to the car as extensive. Police suspect alcohol was involved in the crash.